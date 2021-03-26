Zayo Group Holdings deployed Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme, or WL5e for short, between Ireland and Netherlands. It provides increased optical network capacity and reaches between these locations. The company’s investments in Europe support the growing demand on networks driven by increased intercontinental transfers and the adoption of next-generation technologies requiring high-capacity, low-latency connections.

Pan-European network

With Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme solutions, Zayo can now deliver multi-terabit capacity for its Pan-European network. It also allows higher transmission rates, reduced cost per bit, and optimized network performance. Jesper Aagaard, Managing Director, Zayo Europe, said,

“This deployment demonstrates Zayo’s commitment to adopting innovative technologies that allow us to provide customized, state-of-the-art network solutions to our customers. This collaboration with Ciena enhances Zayo’s already extensive coverage throughout Europe and is an important step towards enabling 400G customer interface connectivity in the region.”

