Zayo, a mission-critical bandwidth provider, has announced a new 100G capable wavelength route from Montreal, Quebec to Albany, New York. The new route will provide multiple terabits of long-haul transport capacity between Montreal and major northeast U.S. markets and is expected to be in service by January 2020.

Additional route from Toronto to New York City

Annette Murphy, executive vice president of Lit Solutions at Zayo said:

The success-based new wavelength route will offer full, physical triversity out of Montreal, providing a shorter and more direct path to Albany. From Albany, Zayo’s routes traverse either East to Boston or South to New York City and most other northeast markets. It would also provide an attractive additional route from Toronto, Canada’s financial capital, to New York City.

Quebec’s largest city Montreal, the metro area would be a hub for technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, commerce, culture, finance, and world affairs.

Low-latency connectivity

“This route enables customers to directly connect from Montreal to New York City, Ashburn, New Jersey, Philly and other major cities in the northeast without having to double the distance and latency via routes that traverse west,”

said Annette Murphy, executive vice president of Lit Solutions at Zayo.

“This also provides a new redundant and diverse option out of Toronto back to Montreal and the East Coast and strengthens our position in the pan-North American marketplace,” she added.

