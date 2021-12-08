Zayo Group a global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, announced continued investment and expansion of network infrastructure in Toronto, Ontario. Toronto is a globally thriving business market. Ranked as one of the top five global capitals for finance, ease of doing business, innovation, and quality of intellectual capital, Toronto demands and drives global network expansion.

Robust fiber network and reliable internet services

To meet the growing demand for connectivity, Zayo will build more than 140 kilometers of new fiber routes in the Greater Toronto Area by the end of 2022. This marks the first of several network expansion projects Zayo expects to undertake in Toronto in the coming years. Zayo is also now rolling out a new product offer to new and existing customers in the Toronto region. The offer, called Shielded Internet Access, includes some of Zayo’s most popular services: Dedicated Internet Access, DDoS Protection and CloudLink, all within a single offer that will be competitively positioned against current market benchmarks.

Roger Brulotte, Principal, Senior Sales Manager at Zayo Group said,

« Toronto continues to lead and support key business sectors both nationally and globally, accelerating the need for reliable connectivity solutions, Zayo is committed to supporting the fast-paced growth of Toronto’s diverse industries and the connectivity essential to our clients’ growth and success. »

Toronto is the largest financial center in Canada with nearly three-quarters of the region’s financial services workforce calling Toronto home1, also making up 38% of Canada’s business headquarters and 18.5% of Canada’s GDP.2 The city is Canada’s technology hub, currently ranked third in size in North America, and rapidly growing. Zayo’s expanded route kilometers and its new Shielded Internet Access offer will give customers the robust fiber network and reliable internet services they need to serve their customers in the fastest and most secure way possible.

Enterprise-class network for superior performance

Zayo’s dense fiber footprint in the Toronto area currently connects more than 100 data centers and 1,400 buildings. With over 14,000 Toronto buildings near its network, Zayo expects to connect many more buildings in the coming quarters. Zayo’s network expansion will give enterprises increased connectivity capabilities, which will allow them to share data at a rapid pace that their customers and employees demand. Zayo is also the only carrier with a low latency fiber route from Toronto to Chicago, enabling connectivity into a critical market in North America.

The expansion in Toronto is part of an overall upgrade to Zayo’s in-demand markets across North America, which includes the release of custom packaged solutions, bundling internet and security services and enabling dedicated internet service plus distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection. Zayo’s cloud-based DDoS Mitigation Service provides advanced detection and mitigation technologies. The mitigation service offers monitoring and DDoS attack protection and mitigation on Zayo’s international, secure, Tier 1 IP network.

The unique solution provides an enterprise-class network for superior performance and a comprehensive security suite, ensuring guaranteed network availability through Zayo’s Internet Access SLA.

For more information about Zayo network and product offers in the Toronto area, please visit https://go.zayo.com/toronto-dedicated-network.

