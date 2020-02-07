Broadband internet service provider Zen Internet announced that Jon Perkins joined the team as Strategy Director.

TalkTalk‘s former commercial director, Jon Perking became Broadband ISP company Zen Internet‘s new Strategy Director. Perkins will also sit on Zen’s Executive Committee and be responsible for strategy, marketing, and product. Zen currently employs over 550 people and is aiming to take on the biggest broadband ISPs in the industry.

Experience and industry knowledge

Paul Stobart, CEO of Zen Internet said,