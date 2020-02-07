Broadband internet service provider Zen Internet announced that Jon Perkins joined the team as Strategy Director.
TalkTalk‘s former commercial director, Jon Perking became Broadband ISP company Zen Internet‘s new Strategy Director. Perkins will also sit on Zen’s Executive Committee and be responsible for strategy, marketing, and product. Zen currently employs over 550 people and is aiming to take on the biggest broadband ISPs in the industry.
Paul Stobart, CEO of Zen Internet said,
“Jon joins at the perfect time for our business; he brings with him a great deal of relevant experience and industry knowledge and will add a new dynamic to the Zen executive team. Our ambition is to establish Zen as a challenger brand and a pioneer in ultrafast connectivity, cloud communications and cloud computing. I have no doubt Jon will make an invaluable contribution to the development, and successful delivery, of our evolving strategy.”
