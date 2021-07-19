Global edge cloud service provider Zenlayer unveiled Zenlayer Global Accelerator (ZGA), a network acceleration service. This new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product furthers the company’s mission of improving digital experiences for organizations of all sizes. With ZGA, businesses can accelerate applications, websites, platforms, and software without provisioning or managing any infrastructure.

Critical step for delivering better digital experience

Built on Zenlayer’s software-defined network platform, ZGA is an API-driven network acceleration service. ZGA includes an enhanced Linux Kernel with end-to-end protocol optimization and a flexible architecture that supports a wide range of protocols from layer 4 to layer 7.

Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer said,

“ZGA is a critical step toward our vision of enabling companies of all sizes to deliver great digital experiences to anyone around the world instantly. Businesses today need to deliver applications and platforms efficiently and cost-effectively. Zenlayer’s new PaaS product helps them achieve these goals while giving power back to the developer and DevOps professionals.”

After its successful beta launch earlier in 2021, customers across numerous industry verticals are now using new services, including gaming, video and audio conferencing, enterprise SaaS connectivity, eCommerce authentication and user access, online education, and live streaming.

ZGA is built on Zenlayer’s global full-mesh network backbone that intelligently optimizes routes and connects international destinations fastly. The network also covers hard-to-reach markets like India, China, Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, connecting to the best local ISPs in each region.

