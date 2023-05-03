From personal assistants on our smartphones to automated customer service, artificial intelligence has rapidly evolved in recent years and has become a vital part of our daily lives. However, while AI has the potential to provide a lot of benefits, such as increased efficiency, automation, and just general help in our day-to-day lives, it also raises serious privacy concerns. As AI systems collect tremendous amounts of data, questions about how it is used, who has access to it, and how it is protected arise.

The responsibility falls on both the customer and the company providing the service. Consumers should learn about the privacy practices of the companies that they interact with and be mindful of the information they share online. Companies must collect only the necessary data required for a specific purpose and nothing more. If the company fails to do so, authorities should be involved to ensure the data safety of the population.

ChatGPT vs privacy

The Italian data protection authority banned and was investigating OpenAI‘s ChatGPT chatbot due to privacy concerns and disabled the service in Italy. BEUC, The European Consumer Organisation, called for further investigation of ChatGPT and similar chatbots. Following the ban in Italy, ChatGPT issued a statement and said, “We actively work to reduce personal data in training our AI systems because we want our AI to learn about the world, not about private individuals.“.

Italy’s expectation of ChatGPT was that it clearly states what kind of information was being collected from whom and for what purposes and finds a way to decrease the incorrect answers it sometimes shows, as children could be exposed to “unsuitable” answers. The Italian authorities added that the artificial intelligence service could return after implementing the right changes.

As of writing this, ChatGPT is back in Italy after addressing the issues the authorities highlighted. In addition, OpenAI added a couple of articles that clarify how the data is used, collected, and more. One of these articles, titled “How your data is used to improve model performance”, openly states:

« We retain certain data from your interactions with us, but we take steps to reduce the amount of personal information in our training datasets before they are used to improve our models. »

Users can also fill out a form called “OpenAI Personal Data Removal Request” now, as every individual has the right to object to the processing of their personal data by OpenAI.

Italy has done a great job looking after the privacy of its citizens with these regulations, as most people would not be aware that their information was being collected and was being processed in this manner. Companies, artificial intelligence companies in particular, should always be transparent like this, even before being warned or punished by authorities.

Transparency is vital when it comes to handling personal data, especially with the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence systems that rely on user data to improve their algorithms. By being transparent and adhering to privacy regulations, companies can show their commitment to protecting user data and have the trust of their customers. Italy’s banning and investigation of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence bot should serve as a warning to other companies that fail to comply with these regulations, highlighting the importance of taking user privacy seriously.

Protecting our privacy

First of all, we should be aware of what personal data we are sharing. This includes the user’s name, age, address, email address, phone number, and other sensitive information. For example, ChatGPT will not let you sign up without a phone number. Secondly, It is essential to understand how companies are using our personal data. Reading the privacy policies of the AI services we use might sound too tiring or unappealing, but at least reading the section on how your data is being collected, used, and shared is crucial.

Another thing to keep in mind is the permissions we give to services. Many apps and services collect data automatically, even when you’re not using them. So it is best to check which permissions the service demands from the user and which ones can be turned off.

These are some of the ways to protect users’ privacy as AI continues to advance and become more integrated into our lives.

In conclusion, while AI has clearly provided many advantages to our society, it has also posed serious concerns to our privacy. As AI technology advances, we must find the correct balance between using its power and protecting individuals’ privacy. While it might not be easy, this balance could be achievable with the help of individuals, governments, and the companies that provide the services. As a result, AI may continue to drive innovation without jeopardizing our right to privacy by embracing best practices and promoting openness & accountability.