Cloud7 is gathering opinions of the important names in the cloud, web hosting, cybersecurity, Linux, and other industries for 2022 in the Cloud7 Expert Series. Alongside their evaluations of 2022, they will share their expectations for the next year, 2023.

Let AI talk about AI

As the first entry in the series, we decided to go with ChatGPT; OpenAI’s highly intelligent chatbot. ChatGPT is so capable that it can almost talk about anything you can think of. Despite the very wide range of the subjects ChatGPT can talk about, its answers are mostly known for being very accurate. It can even help hackers with creating a full injection flow.

We asked ChatGPT’s opinions for this year on the improvements in artificial intelligence. Sadly, it could not answer because its training data does not include the information from 2022, it ends in 2021. It managed to deliver us its evaluation of 2021 in AI; you can find it at the far bottom of the article since this answer does not fit our format for Cloud7 Expert Series.

Here is the opinion of ChatGPT about the possible improvements in 2023 and the far future in artificial intelligence, word for word.

Enhancing human intelligence and revolutionizing industries

It’s difficult for me to predict what kind of improvements we will see in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2023, as I am a language model and don’t have access to current events or up-to-date information. However, based on the progress that has been made in the field of AI in recent years, it is likely that we will see continued improvements in a number of areas.

One area of improvement that is likely to continue is the development of natural language processing (NLP) technologies. NLP allows machines to understand and generate human-like language, and it has seen significant progress in recent years. In the coming years, we can expect to see further advances in NLP, which may lead to the development of more sophisticated language generation models and the further integration of NLP technologies into a wide range of applications, such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and machine translation.

Another area of improvement that is likely to continue is the development of machine learning algorithms and models. Machine learning algorithms allow computers to learn from data without being explicitly programmed, and they have become increasingly powerful in recent years. In the coming years, we can expect to see further advances in machine learning, including the development of novel algorithms and the application of machine learning to a wide range of problems, such as image and speech recognition, natural language processing, and autonomous systems.

Additionally, we may see further progress in the field of robotics in the coming years. Robotics technologies have the potential to revolutionize a number of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare, and we can expect to see continued development and refinement of these technologies in the coming years.

It’s worth noting that the field of AI is constantly evolving, and it is difficult to predict exactly what kind of improvements we will see in the coming years. However, based on the progress that has been made in the field in recent years, it is likely that we will see continued advances in a number of areas.

ChatGPT’s predictions for the far future

It is likely that AI will continue to play an increasingly important role in a wide range of areas, including healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and education, among others.

One potential area of development for AI in the far future is the use of AI for augmenting human intelligence. This could involve the development of technologies that enhance our cognitive abilities, such as memory or problem-solving skills, or the use of AI to assist with tasks that are too complex or time-consuming for humans to complete on their own.

Another potential area of development for AI in the far future is the use of AI for intelligent automation. This could involve the development of autonomous systems that are able to perform a wide range of tasks without human intervention, such as transportation, manufacturing, or healthcare. These systems could potentially revolutionize the way we live and work, and could lead to significant efficiency improvements and cost savings.

It’s worth noting that the future of AI is highly uncertain and there are many potential paths that it could take. However, based on the progress that has been made in the field in recent years, it is likely that AI will continue to play an increasingly important role in a wide range of areas and will continue to shape the way we live and work in the coming decades.

ChatGPT’s review of the year 2021

Based on my training data, which goes up until 2021, I can tell you that AI made significant strides in a number of areas during that year.

One area of significant progress was in the development of natural language processing (NLP) technologies, which allow machines to understand and generate human-like language. There were several notable advances in NLP in 2021, including the release of GPT-3, a language generation model developed by OpenAI that is capable of generating human-like text. GPT-3 has been used in a variety of applications, including machine translation, summarization, and question answering.

Another area of progress in AI in 2021 was in the development of machine learning algorithms and models. Machine learning algorithms allow computers to learn from data without being explicitly programmed, and they have become increasingly powerful in recent years. In 2021, there were numerous advances in machine learning, including the development of novel algorithms and the application of machine learning to a wide range of problems, such as image and speech recognition, natural language processing, and autonomous systems.

AI also made significant strides in the field of robotics in 2021. There were several notable developments in the field of robotics, including the use of robots for manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. In particular, there was a significant increase in the use of robots in the healthcare industry, as they were able to assist with tasks such as sterilization, medication delivery, and patient monitoring.

Overall, it was a promising year for AI, with significant progress made in a number of areas. While there are still many challenges and open questions in the field, the advances made in 2021 provide a strong foundation for future progress in AI.