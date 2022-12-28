Cloud7 is gathering opinions of the important names in cloud computing, web hosting, cybersecurity, data center, Linux, and other industries for 2022 in the Cloud7 Expert Series. Alongside their evaluations of 2022, they will share their expectations for the next year, 2023.

Richard Nicholas leads the execution of Hivelocity’s strategy for growth via M&A and organic paths. Before Hivelocity, he spent 5+ years leading E Solutions, an interconnection-focused data center business through a period of rapid growth to a sale in 2012. He holds a BA in Political Science from Wake Forest University and is completing his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Looking back to 2022

Hivelocity is a dedicated server hosting provider offering custom and instant bare metal servers all over the world, on demand. With 37 data centers positioned strategically across 26 global markets, our network of edge-ready locations allows our customers to reach 80% of the world’s internet population in under 25 milliseconds. As part of our efforts to always bring our clients the best-dedicated server hosting available, our 2022 was marked by geographic expansion into India and significant advancements around our API and infrastructure as code integrations. This API work is crucial because it makes our platform accessible to the ever-increasing number of firms who run their infrastructure using tools like Terraform, MAAS, and Cluster API (CAPI). With Hivelocity’s growing bare metal cloud solutions, customers can retain the convenience of the cloud without sacrificing control over their digital infrastructure or depleting their monthly budgets in the process.

From an industry-level point of view, Hivelocity serves customers across all verticals and regions. As a result, we’re in a unique position to notice the growth and strain on certain economies and verticals based on the behavior of our clients. On the Web3 front, reports of the industry’s demise appear premature, as we continue to see growth from our customers exposed to this space. In addition, we are seeing more interest than ever in cloud repatriation on the public cloud front as new technology allows customers to move workloads more efficiently. This growing adoption of hybrid cloud-based solutions seems likely to result in an amplified return to traditional dedicated server hardware as well.

Looking forward to 2023

In 2023, you can expect to see Hivelocity adding more geographic coverage and expanding the types of infrastructure we offer, along with some exciting go-to-market partnerships with complimentary firms. For the industry as a whole, the rise of alternative cloud providers will continue to win market share away from the public cloud giants as the tools that enable workloads to live alongside the optimal vendors and locations continue to mature.