I noticed a trend among large corporations toward a poor user experience for a while, but it is now out of hand. Recently, Yemeksepeti -a local meal order/delivery service in Turkey- has completely changed its interface. It is a service that I was regularly using. But now, I am looking for a replacement; just because of its interface. Since it was the biggest punch of « intentional user-unfriendly interface » change to my face, I now want to mention it!

“We are the champions. Let’s torture customers now!”

Yemeksepeti had a mediocre interface before; some components were not easily reachable, and some were ugly designs. But it was always easy to access everything needed immediately on an arguably clean interface. When the user was logged in, a list of previous orders and the option to read the other people’s reviews could be reachable easily. Then you had simple access to the full list of the local restaurants, which were listed with just names and their ratings in a row.

After the interface change, almost everything is a step back instead of a step forward. When you go to the site, you are now first met with the address selection and self-advertisement page; it was automatically showing your latest address on the device before. Since my desktop is not going anywhere, I have no reason to select the address every time.

After selecting the address, the application redirects you to a page where everything is messed up. Many infinite horizontal lists became a vertical list that you have never asked for, coming after the sponsored meal menus, above another sponsored list. After almost two pages of 1440p screen, you finally reach the full restaurant list.

However, you now must go way back up to the filtering section above the sponsored meal menus to filter them. After you choose your preferences, it filters and lists nicely. However (again), the filter preferences are not saved, and you need to set them one by one, which you actually could do before every time you want to order a meal.

I can write many more annoying things about Yemeksepeti’s new interface, but you got the point; there is no reason to write them all. But why is this happening? Why do the companies shifts to new interfaces which you are forced to see you never asked for? What happened to simplicity? Why are most online services look like the Netflix interface?

The intention is important for suggestions

The new interface of Yemeksepeti has reminded me of Netflix with its endless menu rows. Netflix is one of the first services I know of that delivered this interface tradition. They are personalized content for your taste in series, movies, shows, etc. Even if Netflix did this first (which I am not sure of), I think they did it for its users to have a better experience. Don’t get me wrong; I am not praising Netflix here. But if you are paying monthly for a content service, you are most likely open to additional suggestions depending on your taste. I think Netflix is doing this innocently; I am emphasizing « innocently » since their business model does not include promoted content. They want you to spend more time on Netflix by watching their whole content catalog, so you keep paying for new ones.

Being a customer vs being a product

Almost all social media companies do the same as Yemeksepeti, forcing the content you have never asked for and no option to get rid of. Facebook is a complete disaster, not even worth talking about. Instagram has recently changed its system on the main feed; as soon as you end up swiping through the new posts from the ones you follow, it immediately shows unrelated content. We see Twitter as well; its « Top tweets » algorithm delivers the tweets from random people BEFORE the ones you follow. Thankfully, Twitter still provides a button for switching to « Latest tweets » where you only see the tweets of the people you follow and some promoted/sponsored ads.

Even if I hate the never-asked content forcing policy for social media, it is understandable. We are not paying for their service, so we are not the customers. We are their products, and their customers are big companies that want to sell their products to us. However, in my example of Yemeksepeti, it is not the case as well. Yemeksepeti already cuts a big portion of money from each order, directly affecting the restaurants’ prices. That means I pay Yemeksepeti every time I order something. But they still want to slap some promoted restaurants on my face (yeah, restaurants pay them too). It is just pure greediness.

Digital malls

Those interface choices remind me of the vast, labyrinth-like malls where you can’t find the store you want to go to. In most of the malls I went to, the escalators are on the opposite side on every floor, and the geometry of the ways is often complicated. Because in this way, when you come to the mall to buy a shoe from the Nike store, you have to pass by Adidas, Puma, and other alternatives.

Now the online services are becoming the malls I always hated to visit.