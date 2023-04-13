Something has been happening for a few months, and tech giants are now rapidly announcing new AI tools that can do incredible things. It all started with the release of ChatGPT, which is a very capable chat AI. It can talk with you about any topic (excluding the restricted ones), provide information about anything, advise you about your life, and advise you about game strategies. Even it can write all the code you need during software or game development. After ChatGPT, the AI tsunami arrived. We now have an AI tool for almost anything. They can draw images, create music, imitate characters, report news, and do many other things.

The question is, should we concern about the future of our jobs?

It happened before

When I see people talking about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence, I start thinking about the arrival of industrial robots. The first industrial robots took place in production lines in the early 1960s. They were first used for heavy lifting; then, they started covering almost every task with only physical requirements.

While this was happening, people were providing for their families by putting things together, carrying things around, and doing other tasks required in a production line. But after seeing the efficiency of a robot on a line, they started to be concerned about their jobs and future.

How wouldn’t they be concerned? Robots are incredibly fast; they don’t get tired, they don’t have any responsibilities, they don’t have ambitions for a better salary, and they don’t have any emotions to require vacations. They always work, they work very hard and never ask for “more”. They were masters of repeated, monotonous tasks. And they are capable of performing almost any kind of physical task.

Were the people in manual labor jobs right to be concerned about their jobs? Yes, kind of. The robot transition process during that time was slow because they were expensive. Most had the time to switch between companies that weren’t swarmed by robots yet. The automotive industry was one of the first to replace humans with robots. The people who were working on the car production lines had to find another job to survive. Some shifted to industries that still rely on manual labor, and some leaned toward jobs that require intellectual or cognitive capabilities.

They did lose their jobs but also had the chance to adapt to the changing industries.

What is the difference today?

While the robot transition suffered many families in and 70s, the situation in the artificial intelligence transition looks grimmer. First of all, we already did our best to leave the manual labor jobs to the robots; since coming back to compete with them is not an option, and AI is already a threat to mental/cognitive jobs. So, what is left for us if robots dominate manual labor jobs and AI dominates mental/cognitive jobs?

While this is already an alarming question, AI’s development and adaptation rate is more concerning. First of all, suddenly, we have been seeing every kind of AI popping out after the first publication of ChatGPT, directly doing what humans thought only humans could do, such as drawing artistic “paintings” or chatting with a stranger with an emotional depth and consistency.

The adaptation rate, on the other hand, is the most alarming issue. Companies in the 60s or 70s had to pay massive amounts of money for robots to replace their manual labor force. Only the big companies could afford them, giving the manual labor employees time to find other solutions for their future. Today, we have cloud-based hardware solutions with subscription-based payment and open-source software, which makes them hugely more accessible compared to robots in the 70s. This accessibility might result in a blazingly fast replacement of humans with AIs. Companies might start using AI almost immediately, and many people might lose their jobs.

What is plan B?

Sadly, we don’t have a proper plan B for that. Universal Basic Income might look like the solution for this; however, it is yet to be proven.

Interestingly enough, if people lose their jobs because companies fire employees in favor of AIs, people will consume fewer things, which will also result in a loss for the company. Yes, we still have this advantage against AI. They don’t like “things”, and they don’t consume.

However, the AI transition still has the potential to change the current economy completely.

Don’t get me wrong; I love technology, robots, and AI and find the progress in artificial intelligence fascinating! When I first saw how ChatGPT could answer or Midjourney could draw, I was amazed, just as I did when I first saw Boston Dynamic’s robots!

I am personally very excited about the future of artificial intelligence, and sometimes I find myself thinking about a country that is ruled by a completely objective AI that has no leanings towards right or left, does not favor a race, a gender, or a religion, and has no ambitions for more power or wealth.

Wouldn’t that be great?

But they can also act as harmless until they get into power as we humans do, then show their true faces when they get into power as Wheatley from Portal 2 did.

But before that, we should immediately find the solutions for our possible mid-term problems with artificial intelligence.