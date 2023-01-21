Cloud7 is gathering opinions of the important names in cloud computing, web hosting, cybersecurity, data center, Linux, and other industries for 2022 in the Cloud7 Expert Series. Alongside their evaluations of 2022, they will share their expectations for 2023.

Kevin Coupal is a passionate technology enthusiast with a focus on OpenStack. Kevin started his career as a Linux system administrator, and since then has been building his career in the field of Cloud Computing. Kevin has been working with OpenStack for over three years and has become an expert in the field. He has a deep understanding of the technology and is able to design and implement complex solutions for his clients. He has been involved in multiple OpenStack-based projects and has developed a reputation as a go-to person for OpenStack-related issues. Kevin is also active in the OpenStack community, regularly contributing to the development of the platform. He is a strong advocate of open source and believes that it is the key to innovation and progress in the technology field.

In recognition of his contributions, Kevin has been named as a “Top OpenStack Contributor” multiple times by OpenStack Foundation. He is currently working as the CEO of an innovative startup called KeepSec Technologies, which helps companies to implement and optimize their infrastructure. He also occasionally writes a technical blog post on his LinkedIn profile. Kevin’s passion and expertise in OpenStack make him a valuable asset in the industry.

Future of the cloud computing industry

The cloud computing industry has continued to evolve and grow in the past year, with new trends and developments emerging. In 2022, the cloud computing market is expected to reach $732.1 billion, representing a 17.5% increase from the previous year.

One of the major trends in the cloud computing industry in 2022 is the continued growth of public cloud services. According to a report by Gartner, the worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow at a steady pace, reaching $732.1 billion by 2022. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud services across a wide range of industries, as well as the ongoing migration of on-premises workloads to the cloud.

Another trend that has emerged in the cloud computing industry this year is the increasing focus on multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies. As organizations seek to optimize their use of cloud services and avoid vendor lock-in, many are turning to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions to manage their workloads across multiple cloud providers.

Edge computing is also becoming a growing trend, with more and more companies looking to process data closer to the source. Edge computing allows organizations to process data at the point of origin, reducing latency and increasing security.

Additionally, cloud security is becoming more important than ever, with an increasing number of companies focusing on securing their cloud infrastructure and data. With the rise of data breaches and cyber attacks, companies are investing in cloud security solutions to protect their sensitive data.

In conclusion, 2022 has been a year of significant growth and evolution for the cloud computing industry, with new trends and developments emerging. As the demand for cloud services continues to increase, we can expect to see even more innovation and growth in the coming years.