PCI DSS, or Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, was created by PCI Security Standards Council in 2006 to establish minimum requirements for any merchant that stores, processes, or transmits cardholder data. As a cybersecurity expert with over 20 years of experience, I have performed numerous penetration tests, audited and advised companies on cybersecurity, and trained many IT practitioners on ethical hacking under the PCI DSS compliance umbrella. In this guide, I’ll share my insights into PCI DSS compliance and how companies can achieve it to protect their customers and reputation.

PCI DSS compliance in three steps

PCI DSS is not a certification but a set of processes and practices that must become part of a company’s framework for handling cardholder data. PCI DSS compliance should be viewed as an ongoing process that requires continuous effort and improvement to ensure cardholder data security. Compliance with PCI DSS involves three steps:

Assess: Identify and inventory all assets and processes that handle cardholder data, and analyze them for vulnerabilities that could lead to exposure. Repair: Remediate vulnerabilities and secure business processes. Report: Document the assessment process and remediation performed to fix the vulnerabilities, and share compliance reports with the bank/card companies that you do business with.

Following these three steps can help companies to ensure that they protect cardholder data and reduce their risk of financial loss due to data breaches.

Five principles of PCI DSS

PCI DSS compliance involves five core principles that all businesses must adhere to in order to protect cardholder data and maintain a secure payment environment. Let’s take a closer look at each of these principles:

Reduce the vulnerable attack surface: Minimize the number of systems and applications that handle cardholder data and secure them with up-to-date security controls. Make PCI DSS part of daily operations: Embed PCI DSS requirements into your company’s policies and procedures to ensure ongoing compliance. Monitor for suspicious activity: Implement continuous monitoring and alert systems to detect any suspicious activity in real-time. Conduct regular environment penetration tests: Regularly test your systems and applications for vulnerabilities and remediate them promptly. Consult an expert to confirm compliance: Work with a qualified security assessor (QSA) to confirm that your company meets the standards in the PCI DSS.

Complying with the five core principles of PCI DSS is crucial for any organization that handles cardholder data. By reducing the vulnerable attack surface, making PCI DSS part of daily operations, monitoring for suspicious activity, conducting regular environment penetration tests, and consulting an expert, businesses can significantly reduce the risk of financial loss due to cyber-attacks. Moreover, it helps establish trust with customers and financial bodies, which is crucial for the long-term success.

Four levels of PCI compliance

There are four levels of PCI compliance, organized by the number of transactions per year. Any company that handles cardholder data fits into one of these levels. A company’s level depends on how it handles credit card data and the amount of data it processes annually. The PCI SSC provides a self-assessment questionnaire to help companies determine which level they fit into.

Level 1: This level is for companies that process over six million transactions annually. Such companies are required to undergo an annual on-site audit conducted by a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). The audit includes a comprehensive review of the company’s systems and controls for securing cardholder data. Level 1 compliance also requires companies to conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.

Level 2: Companies that process between one and six million transactions annually fall under this level. These companies are also required to undergo an annual PCI DSS assessment. However, the assessment can be conducted by a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) or through the use of a Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ). In addition, companies at this level must conduct regular vulnerability scans.

Level 3: Companies that process between 20,000 and one million transactions annually fall under this level. These companies are required to complete an annual Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) and conduct regular vulnerability scans. There is no requirement for an on-site audit.

Level 4: This level is for companies that process fewer than 20,000 transactions annually or that have an annual e-commerce transaction volume of less than one million dollars. Companies at this level are required to complete an annual Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) and conduct quarterly vulnerability scans. There is no requirement for an on-site audit.

It is important to note that the above requirements are the minimum requirements. Companies may choose to implement additional security measures beyond those required by their compliance level to protect cardholder data further. Another important thing for companies to be PCI compliant is that they should work closely with their Qualified Security Assessors (QSA) to ensure they are meeting the latest compliance standards.

Consequences of non-compliance

Failure to comply with PCI DSS can have severe financial and reputation consequences. The fines associated with non-compliance can reach up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the legal fees, banking fines, federal audits, and cleanup costs. The financial loss is also only the tip of the iceberg. Companies that do not comply with PCI DSS also have the risk of losing the trust of their customers, partners, and financial institutions.

In today’s digital age, where cyber-attacks are vast and the number of breaches is increasing, customers are becoming cautious about who they do business with. A company that fails to meet PCI DSS compliance standards is seen as unreliable and may lose customers to competitors who prioritize data security. Moreover, non-compliance can also significantly damage a company’s reputation.

Negative media coverage and social media backlash can damage a company’s image long-term, resulting in lost revenue and a loss of trust from stakeholders. Therefore, I strongly urge companies to take PCI DSS compliance seriously and invest in the necessary resources to ensure they meet these standards.

The penetration testing stage

The penetration testing stage of PCI DSS compliance involves assessing the organization’s vulnerabilities and testing their ability to protect against attacks. This phase is essential to determine if the organization has adequate security controls to protect cardholder data. Penetration testing also identifies areas that need remediation and allows the organization to take corrective action.

Cybersecurity experts will simulate real-world attacks on the organization’s systems and network infrastructure during this stage. The objective is to identify vulnerabilities and exploit them in a controlled environment. The penetration testing phase typically includes the following steps:

Reconnaissance: This step involves gathering information about the target organization, such as its network infrastructure, system architecture, and security controls. The goal is to identify potential entry points into the system. Scanning and enumeration: This step involves using various tools to scan the target system for vulnerabilities and enumerate any open ports, services, and applications that may be exploitable. Exploitation: This step involves attempting to exploit the identified vulnerabilities to gain access to the target system. Post-exploitation: Once the cybersecurity expert gains access to the target system, they attempt to escalate their privileges to gain further access to the network infrastructure. Reporting: The cybersecurity expert will document their findings and provide recommendations for remediation.

Penetration testing is a crucial step in the PCI compliance process, and it’s necessary for businesses to identify and address vulnerabilities in their system. Regular testing is required for PCI DSS compliance and essential to maintaining a strong security posture. Penetration testing provides insight into potential threats and weaknesses, giving companies the ability to fix issues before they become a larger problem.

The compliance report

After completing the assessment and remediation processes, the final step in achieving PCI DSS compliance is to generate and submit a compliance report. The compliance report serves as documented proof that a company is following all the standards and requirements set by PCI Security Standards Council. The report must be submitted to the acquiring bank or payment brand that the company uses to process its transactions.

The compliance report includes the results of the assessments, including the scope. It also shows the vulnerabilities that were identified during the vulnerability assessment or penetration testing. The report must also include documentation of the company’s compliance with each of the 12 requirements of PCI DSS. In addition to the compliance report, the company may also be required to submit an attestation of compliance, a formal statement confirming that the company follows all the PCI DSS requirements.

It is important to note that compliance is not a one-time process. Maintaining PCI DSS compliance requires ongoing monitoring and testing to ensure that the security measures are working effectively and that no new vulnerabilities have emerged. Therefore, companies must regularly conduct internal assessments, perform vulnerability scans, and conduct penetration testing, at least once a year to ensure they remain compliant.