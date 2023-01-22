Women leaders are leaving business life at an alarming rate. This trend is not only detrimental to the advancement of women in the workplace, but it also has a negative impact on the economy and society as a whole. One of the main reasons for this trend is the lack of support and resources for women in the business world. Despite progress in recent years, women still face significant barriers to advancement.

Career is like a marathon

The actual amount of women leaders is not satisfactory. Business life expects women leaders to be more successful as Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, the top company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, was named the tenth most powerful woman on the Forbes list about ten years ago. She summarized business life in her speech:

“Compare a career to a marathon. Men and women arrive at the starting line equally trained and fit. You could argue, based on educational attainment, that the women are more trained and fit. But at least equal. And think of a career like a marathon: long, grueling, and ultimately rewarding. What voices do the men hear from the beginning? “You’ve got this. Keep going. Great race ahead of you.” What do the women hear from day one out of college? “You sure you want to run? Marathon’s really long. You’re probably not going to want to finish. Don’t you want kids one day?” The voices of men get stronger, “Yes, go. You’ve got this.” The voices for women can get openly hostile. “Are you sure you should be running when your kids need you at home?”

Women now demand more from work and setting up their own companies. Last year, female leaders changed jobs at the highest rates we’ve ever seen. Considering the insufficient number of women leaders, this seems to have serious consequences. Changing the culture of the workplace and the managers’ mindset to one that values diversity and inclusivity is also one of the musts for mitigating this issue.

To address this issue, businesses must create a more supportive and flexible work environment for working mothers. This can include offering flexible work hours, parental leave, and childcare support. In addition, companies should also make a concerted effort to promote and mentor women in leadership positions.

Women want more opportunities

Women leaders want to be promoted just as much as men of their level and aspire to senior roles. However, many companies still experience micro blocks that undermine their authority and indicate that it will be more difficult for them to move forward, such as questioning the judgment of their colleagues or implying that they are not qualified for the job.

Among employees who have changed jobs in the past two years, %48 of female leaders say they do so because they want more opportunities to advance, according to the study. Female leaders are more than twice as likely to be compared to someone younger than male leaders. Women leaders are overworked and less valued. On the other hand, they work harder to promote employee well-being than men.

Spending time and energy on thankless jobs makes it harder for women leaders to move forward and may partly explain why they’re more burnt out. Because female leaders have a heavy workload, they are 1.5 times more likely to change jobs than male leaders. While %43 of female leaders are exhausted, this rate is %31 for men.