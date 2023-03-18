Linux gaming is getting more important day by day, with more and more game development companies supporting the operating system. One of the most important factors behind Linux’s rise is the increase in the open-source trend. Unlike Windows and macOS, Linux is open-source, meaning anyone can access and modify its source code.

Power of open-source community

Linux’s open-source nature is its access to a massive community of developers and users. The Linux community is known for its strong culture of collaboration, and developers can tap into this community for support, feedback, and testing. This community-driven approach can significantly speed up development and improve the game’s overall quality. On the other hand, it helps gamers to witness the development of their favorite games and gives them a chance to contribute to the projects.

Another significant factor driving the growth of Linux as a gaming platform is the rise of Steam. Steam is a video game digital distribution service and storefront developed by Valve Corporation specifically for gaming. It is based on Linux and provides a streamlined interface enabling users to access their Steam library and games easily. SteamOS performs better than traditional operating systems, leading to a better gaming experience.

The increased demand from users has also driven the rise of Linux gaming. As Linux adoption continues to grow, more and more users are looking for games that run on the operating system. This demand has not gone unnoticed by game development companies, and many are now investing in Linux versions of their games. Popular game titles like Baldur’s Gate, Total War: Warhammer, DOTA 2, and many others have Linux versions. On the other hand, many native Windows games can be played on Linux, through projects like WINE. Also, the number of native Linux games is exponentially increasing.

Cross-platform development

Moreover, game development companies increasingly understand the benefits of cross-platform development. Cross-platform development enables developers to create a single game that can run on multiple operating systems, including Linux. This approach allows developers to reach a wider audience with less effort. Thanks to modern game engines, game developers can develop games in any operating system and export their projects to Windows, macOS, Linux and even to iOS and Android operating systems with a single click.

Game development companies also realize that supporting Linux is not as complicated as it once was. In the past, developing games for Linux was challenging due to the lack of tools and resources available. However, this has changed over the past few years, and many tools and game engines now support Linux. For example, Godot Engine, Game Maker, Unreal Engine, and Unity (and many more) support Linux, making it easier for developers to create games for the platform.

As a long-time Linux user, I believe the growing support for Linux as a gaming platform is an exciting development. Linux has always been a powerful operating system, but its lack of game support has been a major drawback. With more and more game developers supporting Linux, this is changing, and Linux is becoming a more attractive platform for gamers.

Increase in cloud gaming

However, there is still some way to go before Linux becomes a mainstream gaming platform. While many popular games now have Linux versions, many still do not. Additionally, Linux’s market share in the gaming world is still relatively small compared to Windows and macOS.

Despite these challenges, I believe Linux has a bright future as a gaming platform. Its open-source nature, strong community, and growing support from game developers are all factors that bode well for its future success. As the Linux gaming community continues to grow, we can expect to see more and more games being released for the platform and more tools and resources being made available to developers.

Furthermore, the rise of cloud gaming may also benefit Linux as a gaming platform. With cloud gaming, games are streamed over the internet, and users do not need to have a powerful computer or console to play them.