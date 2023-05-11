After a long sleep, AMD was awakened with the release of its first Ryzen CPUs. It was the first time in a long time that AMD was competing with Intel again. After a couple of new line-ups, AMD is now offering great CPUs with very high efficiency. “Efficiency” is a very important term here; because when AMD was constantly being crushed by Intel’s CPUs a couple of years ago, the company had to try to compete by pushing the CPUs to the maximum limits. That means delivering a higher voltage for higher frequencies, which results in higher resistance in the chip, translating to heat and lower efficiency, all of which are for catching Intel CPUs. Now, the situation is completely reversed.

AMD is back on its feet again

Ryzen 7000 series was an overall good launch except for the unexpectedly high prices from the AMD side. They again offer a very high number of cores for every price segment, going up to 16 cores with its highest-end CPU. The single-core performance of Ryzen 7000 CPUs was also good, making them suitable for gaming as well. Since AMD has the technology advantage in the “Ryzen 7000 vs Intel 13th gen” competition, the company could deliver a decent performance with a decent power draw, while Intel counterparts are drawing an absurd amount of power.

As usual, the “600” and the “900” models of both sides (Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Core i5-13600K, and Core i9-13900K) were thought to be the “gaming CPUs” of their line-ups, offering users high gaming performance for a reasonable budget with the “600” models, or offering the absolute beasts with the “900” models. Everything was usual until AMD launched its unusual X3D CPUs.

Meet the 3D V-Cache

In Ryzen 5000 series, AMD has released an experimental CPU named Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which triples the amount of the L3 cache found in the Ryzen 7 5800X by stacking the memory vertically (3D V-Cache) and solves the higher temperature problem caused by the massive L3 cache by lowering its clock speeds. The results were quite interesting; most games that enjoyed the huge L3 cache gained a massive performance boost; however, most of the software that depended on the higher clock speeds lost performance. Now, AMD has released its second batch of X3D chips with its Zen4 architecture.

The Ryzen 7000X3D line-up consists of Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16 cores, Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12 cores, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8 cores. Their core complex dies (CCD), which basically include a couple of CPU cores, are manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer process; the I/O die is built with a 6 nm process. They again have lower clock speeds than non-X3D variants, making them worse for frequency-dependant demanding workloads. However, despite the lower clock speeds, they managed to deliver an insane performance in games, making them the top gaming CPUs in the market.

An incredible efficiency in games

The most exciting thing about those CPUs is their power efficiency. The X3D cache in the CPU creates a layer that reduces the cooling efficiency of CPU cores. To overcome this problem, AMD has reduced the frequency of those CPUs, as we mentioned before. However, by doing this, the company also managed to deliver the most efficient desktop CPUs in the market; the 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D can easily outperform Core i9-13900K by sipping almost half of the power. In heavy, frequency-dependent workloads, 13900K beats 7800X3D hard; but manages it by drawing almost four times more power. In heavy workloads, 7800X3D stays under 90 watts, while 13900K reaches 300+ watts, making them way harder to cool as well.

I know that 13900K is not the direct competitor of 7800X3D, but the point is that AMD’s chip is so well performing in games that it can beat Intel’s “absolute beast” product while also being vastly more efficient.

Conclusion

AMD has managed to create a great technology that benefits gamers in many terms. I wonder if Intel will continue to deliver “overall performers” like they currently do or if it will come with a similar product line that packs a massive cache, like X3D. Either way, AMD looks like they have invented the true gaming CPU by providing what games really need and reducing the unnecessarily high frequencies, which most modern games do not benefit from.