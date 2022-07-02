AlmaLinux OS is one of the enterprise-focused Linux distributions and one of the alternatives for CentOS. The operating system is currently known for its quickness in updates; the latest version, 9, came just a week after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

A guest from the core team

We have one of the core developers of AlmaLinux OS, Eugene Zamriy, who is a Linux and open-source enthusiast for many years. In this episode, we are talking about the operating system from both enterprise and home-usage perspectives as well as the most recent features that AlmaLinux had received.