In this episode of the Cloud7 Podcast series, we are guesting Boyan Ivanov from StorPool. Ivanov is the founder and CEO of StorPool. It is a leading software-defined storage company that delivers storage services for public cloud, private cloud, shared hosting providers, as well as persistent storage for Kubernetes services.

Learning more about StorPool

With Boyan Ivanov, we have talked about the idea behind founding StorPool, the milestones of the company as well as some details of software-defined storage. StorPool’s solutions deliver scalability and are highly secure against cyber attacks with their disaster recovery capabilities.