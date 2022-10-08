Cloud7 Podcast series continues with our new guest, Jeffrey Gregor from OVHcloud. Jeffrey Gregor is the General Manager of OVHcloud US. OVHcloud was founded in France in 1999, but later, it managed to expand to the United States.

Expansion to the United States

In this episode, Jeffrey Gregor tells the story behind the expansion to the United States, and of course, more about OVHcloud’s presence there. He shares some insights from the customers in the US, compared to the customers in Europe, where OVHcloud has been present for a much longer time.