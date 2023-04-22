Atalay Kelestemur is the Editor-in-Chief of Cloud7. Also, he is the Program Manager of AlmaLinux OS, an open-source, community-driven Linux operating system. He was most recently the chief editor of T3. Prior to that, he was the managing editor of BYTE. He also served as a software editor in PC World. Atalay Kelestemur has covered the technology industry since 1996, publishing articles in PC Net, IT Pro, Computer World, PC Life, CyberMag, and CIO magazines. Atalay Kelestemur is an information system security professional and his area of expertise includes Linux security, penetration testing, secure software development, malware removal, and computer forensics. Atalay Kelestemur is the author of Pardus 2011, Ubuntu, Windows 8, and Siber Istihbarat (Cyber Intelligence). Atalay graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Maritime from Istanbul Technical University. He earned a master's degree in political science from Gedik University, where he wrote his thesis on The Importance of Cyber Intelligence on Public Security. Now he is working on his Ph.D. thesis on international trade, covering the cybersecurity threats and countermeasures on the maritime industry.