In the sixth episode of the
Red Hat podcast series, we have Huamin Chen, senior principal software engineer, office of the CTO as our guest. In this episode, we have talked about sustainable computing with Kepler (Kubernetes-based Efficient Power Level Exporter). Join us for an insightful and extensive conversation with Huamin Chen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxVVSMGrd4Q
Rusen Gobel is the managing editor of Cloud7. With more than 10 years of experience, Rusen worked as a hardware and software news editor for technology sites such as ShiftDelete, Teknokulis, Hardware Plus, BT Haber. In addition, Rusen publishes consumer product reviews on his YouTube channel. While consumer electronics has been his main focus for years, now Rusen is more interested in WordPress and software development. He had contributed different web application projects in his professional career. Rusen had graduated from Istanbul University, department of Computer Engineering. Rusen has a very high passion for learning and writing for every kind of technology. That's why he has been working as a tech editor for more than ten years on several different technology magazines and online news portals.
