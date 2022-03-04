Another tech giant, Amazon announced that the company is offering help to the people of Ukraine. Amazon will use its cybersecurity expertise and logistic capabilities to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion. CEO, Andy Jassy tweeted the company’s decision and stated that the situation is deeply concerning.

The situation in Ukraine is deeply concerning, and gets more so each day. Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help. (1/2) — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) March 3, 2022

Taking actions

Prior to Amazon, Google announced that the company has disabled various tools in the region for the Ukrainian people’s safety. Facebook also restricted state-sponsored media outlets’ accounts on social media services. Apple has also announced that the company stopped all exports to Russia and removed RT News and Sputnik from its App Store.

Along with these tech giants, Steam, Netflix, Spotify, H&M, SAP, GM, Maersk, Oracle, and Volvo are also taking action against the invasion. Russia, which is currently banned from the international banking system Swift, is also losing tech giants’ services in the country.