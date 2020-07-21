Twilio stated that according to the result of its survey, the pandemic accelerated companies’ digital communications strategy by six years. Twilio surveyed over 2,500 enterprise decision-makers globally to gauge the effect on their company’s digital transformation. The report focusses on the strategies developed by businesses to overcome the pandemic crisis. Twilio stated that 225 to 300 survey respondents each from Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States participated in the online survey in June of 2020.
COVID-19 Digital Engagement Report include:
- COVID-19 was the digital accelerant of the decade: COVID-19 accelerated companies’ digital communications strategy by an average of 6 years. 97% of enterprise decision-makers believe the pandemic sped up their company’s digital transformation.
- Digital communication is the new lifeblood for business: Almost all companies (95%) are seeking new ways of engaging customers as a result of COVID-19. 92% say transforming digital communications is extremely or very critical to address current business challenges.
- Previous inhibitors to innovation have been broken down: 79% of respondents say that COVID-19 increased the budget for digital transformation. Companies report easing of barriers such as lack of clear strategy (37%), getting executive approval (37%), reluctance to replace legacy software (35%), and lack of time (34%).
- Omnichannel communication is taking on new importance: 92% say their organization is very or somewhat likely to expand digital communication channels as the world reopens. Over half (54%) said COVID-19 propelled focus on omnichannel communications and 53% added new channels amid the pandemic. 1 in 3 companies started using live chat and IVR channels for the first time as a result of COVID-19.
