Twilio stated that according to the result of its survey, the pandemic accelerated companies’ digital communications strategy by six years. Twilio surveyed over 2,500 enterprise decision-makers globally to gauge the effect on their company’s digital transformation. The report focusses on the strategies developed by businesses to overcome the pandemic crisis. Twilio stated that 225 to 300 survey respondents each from Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States participated in the online survey in June of 2020.

