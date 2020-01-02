cPanel updated its privacy policy to facilitate compliance with the CCPA (California Consumer Protection Act).

cPanel’s updated privacy policy has taken effect on January 1st, 2020, to help customers and users of their software understand how cPanel uses their data and to provide transparency. Furthermore, cPanel has created several links that allow users to determine what information that cPanel has and to request that it takes actions related to that data. These actions include adding sections to reflect updates to their use of information and some technical corrections.

About the sale of personal information

The CCPA requires cPanel to disclose whether cPanel sells personal information. cPanel does not commercialize user information in the traditional sense. However, because some personal data is transmitted to third parties to facilitate the use of products and services, they have provided more details about this use. According to cPanel’s announcement, they will offer other ways to make this choice in the future.

To ensure that cPanel is only providing information to the parties it can authenticate, they have provided two methods for demonstrating that requestors are who they claim to be. This will help further enhance the security of customers’ personal information.

Additional info about transmission to third parties

With this update, cPanel also provides additional information about it may send Personal Information to third parties. The I columns setting out which specific categories of information that cPanel collects have been expanded. These columns now include information on where personal information is transmitted if that destination is not cPanel. Schedule 1 now includes the cPanel Store or for general inquiries.

Fur further information, you can visit cPanel’s privacy policy page.

Source: 1