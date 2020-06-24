DotGov Program announces its intent to preload the .gov TLD in the future to make it safer. DotGov’s solution includes domains submitting to the HSTS preload list. The list is embedded in the browsers and HSTS is enabled automatically even for the visitor’s firsts visit. With this method, domains preload and protect its entire namespace with all the subdomains. DotGov Program also states that preloading can also be applied to top-level domains and it is easy to do.

HSTS and preloading

DotGov program states that they are not preloading .gov websites right away because it would cause some government websites that don’t use HTTPS would become inaccessible for users. DotGov also states that it is possible within a few years and they are planning to take these steps: