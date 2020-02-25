The European Union underlined the need for the green transformation of the ICT industry and the importance of data centers becoming climate neutral by 2030.

The European Union Commission published its digital strategy in Shaping Europe’s Digital Future. The Commission determined a green and digital transformation as twin challenges. To handle these challenges, an immediate change of direction towards more sustainable solutions that are resource-efficient, circular, and climate-neutral was set out in the European Green Deal.

Green transformation of the ICT sector

The Commission aims to focus on the technology, which will reduce the risks for human health in the next five years. In this context, the new EU Multiannual Financial Framework will contribute to technological objectives. For an open, democratic, and sustainable society, technology plays a key role. According to Shaping Europe’s Digital Future, it is possible to increase energy efficiency and use fewer fossil fuels by tracking when and where electricity is most needed.

Furthermore, the ICT industry should also make a green transformation. It is estimated that the environmental footprint of ICT industry is at 5-9% of the world’s total electricity use and more than 2% of all emissions. The Commission underlined that: