Federal Communications Commission announced that Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed to increase minimum broadband speeds and set gigabit future goal. Rosenworcel has circulated to her colleagues a Notice of Inquiry that would kick off the evaluation of the state of broadband. She also proposed increasing the national standard and setting a long-term goal.

The Notice of Inquiry proposes to increase the standard to 100 Mbps for download and 20 Mbps for upload. It also provides evidence supporting the proposed standard, including the requirements for new networks funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The previous standard was also set by FCC at 25 Mbps for download and 3 Mbps for upload in 2015.

The Notice of Inquiry also proposes to set a separate national goal of 1 Gbps/500 Mbps for the future. Rosenworcel also proposes that the FCC consider affordability, adoption, availability, and equitable access as part of its determination as to whether broadband is being deployed in a reasonable and timely fashion. Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman of FCC said,

« The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online. The 25/3 metric isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline. That’s why we need to raise the standard for minimum broadband speeds now and while also aiming even higher for the future, because we need to set big goals if we want everyone everywhere to have a fair shot at 21st century success. »