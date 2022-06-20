Former Amazon Web Services employee, Paige Thompson was convicted of seven federal crimes. She was convicted of hacking into Capital One and stealing data of over 100 million people three years ago. It was one of the largest data breaches in history. After the breach, the company paid $190 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in addition to an earlier agreement to pay $80 million in regulatory fines.

Paige Thompson, who worked for AWS as an engineer until 2016, was found guilty of seven federal crimes, including wire fraud, illegally accessing a protected computer, and damaging a protected computer. She was accused of creating a tool that enabled her to search for misconfigured accounts which led her to hack into over 30 Amazon clients’ accounts, including Capital One, and mine their data.

The data, stolen by Thompson, included 120,000 social security numbers and approximately 75,000 bank account numbers. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik set Thompson’s sentencing for September 15. Thompson, who uses the alias “erratic”, was reported to authorities by a GitHub forum user.