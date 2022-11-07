- Software developers became concerned about Copilot’s potential to infringe their rights through its code suggestions.
- 11 popular open-source licenses that all require attribution of the author’s name and copyright, which are not included in reproduced codes of GitHub.
- GitHub announced that they will be introducing several new capabilities to GitHub Copilot to continue delivering responsible innovation.
Programmer, designer, and lawyer Matthew Butterick sued Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI on 3 November with software piracy claims. GitHub, released in June 2022, is a paid service that uses machine learning to analyze public repositories to be able to transform natural language into code snippets for various programming languages. However, Matthew Butterick and Joseph Saveri Law Firm believe that it is violating the terms of licenses.
Open-source laundering
Copilot’s use of public open-source code repositories doesn’t attribute the author’s name and copyright, which are required by most of the popular open-source licenses, including MIT, GNU, and Apache. This method is called open-source laundering by some programmers. Joseph Saveri said,
« After Copilot launched, some developers and programmers became concerned about Copilot’s potential to infringe their rights through its code suggestions. It appears Microsoft is profiting from others’ work by disregarding the conditions of the underlying open-source licenses and other legal requirements. »
By removing these components, GitHub’s service is violating licenses, according to the case. According to the lawsuit, the codes that are reproduced by Copilot can be traced back to open-source repositories or licenses. The class-action complaint can be found on the githubcopilotlitigation.com website. According to the website, GitHub has violated,
- GitHub’s own terms of service and privacy policies;
- DMCA § 1202, which forbids the removal of copyright-management information;
- the California Consumer Privacy Act;
- and other laws giving rise to related legal claims.
« This is the first step in what will be a long journey. As far as we know, this is the first class-action case in the US challenging the training and output of AI systems. It will not be the last. AI systems are not exempt from the law. Those who create and operate these systems must remain accountable. If companies like Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI choose to disregard the law, they should not expect that we the public will sit still. AI needs to be fair & ethical for everyone. If it’s not, then it can never achieve its vaunted aims of elevating humanity. It will just become another way for the privileged few to profit from the work of the many. »
On the other hand, GitHub announced that there will be changes in Copilot in 2023. The company will introduce several new capabilities to continue delivering responsible innovation.