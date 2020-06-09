GoDaddy has started to redact personal information in Whois records to protect the Domain Holder’s privacy which is based on principles of applicable privacy laws. Previously, the company only redacted personal information for people who were covered under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDRP).

To protect the domain holder’s privacy

Some companies, like GoDaddy, limit the fields shown, rather than redacting the information. GoDaddy VP of Domain Registrar Paul Bindel said that customers who have purchased private Whois registrations will have the option of upgrading or getting a pro-rated refund. The company will send an email to impacted customers shortly that will be offered an upgrade to GoDaddy’s Full Domain Privacy & Protection. This service includes added protection against expiration due to an invalid credit card, two-factor authorization for domain transfers, and security monitoring. GoDaddy’s users can add privacy to your domain name to protect your Domain Holder information. It is possible to contact domain owners through a form on GoDaddy’s Whois pages.