Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that the company became the first brand whose servers meet the tough criteria in TCO Certified for data center products. With Hewlett Packard Enterprise taking the lead, the first servers are now certified according to the rigorous sustainability criteria in TCO Certified.

Full lifecycle of the product

TCO Certified is the global leading sustainability certification for IT products. It covers the full lifecycle of the product, which includes supply chain responsibility, hazardous substances, and circular criteria promoting. This approach results in more circular products available for buyers. Sören Enholm, CEO, TCO Development, said,

“Annually more than 20,000 hours are spent verifying products as well as the factories where they’re made according to the criteria in TCO Certified. We know that a mere self-declaration is not enough to drive change, product testing at independent test laboratories and factory inspections by independent auditors are critical.”

