Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers announced that as of 20 May, Pheenix‘s registrar accreditation agreement is terminated. The termination shall become effective 15calendar days from the date of this Termination Notice, 4 June. ICANN also stated that the termination is due to the registrar’s failure to timely cure the breaches.

ICANN also states that the following breaches remain:

Pheenix’s failure to make registration data and records available upon request by ICANN, as required by Section 3.4.3 of the RAA;

Pheenix’s failure to provide domain name data in the specified response format, as required by Section 1.4 of the Registration Data Directory Service Specification of the RAA; and

Pheenix’s failure to timely pay past due accreditation fees, as required by Section 3.9 of the RAA.

Pheenix has also failed to:

Provide an interactive webpage providing free public query-based access to up-to-date data concerning all active registered names sponsored byPheenix for each top-level domain in which it is accredited. Specifically, for domain names registered under thick TLDs.

Provide ICANN with evidence of having implemented a Registration Data AccessProtocol service, including Pheenix’s RDAP Base URL.

Provide ICANN with the corrective and preventative action(s) that Pheenix will take, with implementation date(s)

