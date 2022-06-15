ICANN Board of Directors announced that a plan to distribute $212 million was approved. $212 million in funds gathered from new top-level domain auctions will be distributed through ICANN Grant Giving Program. The Board of Directors will also form a new separate group within the organization to manage a grant program to distribute the funds.

The top three auction were .web for $135 million, .shop for $41.5 million, and .app for $25 million.

The $212 million in funds from auctions will be provided to programs that benefit the development, distribution, evolution and structures or projects that support the Internet's unique identifier systems, capacity building and underserved populations, or the open and interoperable Internet. If the bidder of the winning bid is determined ineligible by the ICANN board, the amount can change in the future.

ICANN also announced that the organization has selected Hamburg, Germany, as the location for the ICANN78 Annual General Meeting. The event will be held from 21 to 26 October 2023 and it will be hosted by eco – Association, DENIC eG, and the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg at the Congress Center Hamburg. The event is expected to include more than 100 different sessions and will provide the opportunity for attendants to introduce and discuss issues. Participants may attend either in-person or virtually. Meetings are open to everyone, and registration is free.