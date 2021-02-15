ICANN announced that the Brussels office is hosting a webinar briefing for European stakeholders. The online meeting is being held on 26 February, 15:30 UTC. In the event, European Commission will provide an overview of the recently announced initiatives, focusing on the areas of relevance to the DNS and the broader ICANN community, and answer questions on these important initiatives and their possible impacts.

Webinar with the European Commission on its recent initiatives, including:

The Digital Services Act (DSA)

The EU Cybersecurity Policy Initiatives:

The Cybersecurity Strategy

The revised Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2)

Agenda:

Welcome and Opening Remarks – 5 minutes Elena Plexida, Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers – ICANN)

Introductory Remarks about the initiatives – 10 minutes Olivier Bringer, Head of Unit “Next Generation Internet” (European Commission)

DSA: Overview and Q/A – 40 minutes Irene Roche Laguna, Deputy Head of Unit “Ecommerce and Platforms” (European Commission)

EU Cybersecurity initiatives (Cybersecurity Strategy & NIS2): Overview and Q/A – 55 minutes Gemma Carolillo, Deputy Head of Unit “Next Generation Internet”, Benjamin Boegel, Policy Officer “Cybersecurity Policy”; Christian D’Cunha, Policy Officer “Cybersecurity Policy” (European Commission)

Conclusions – 10 minutes Olivier Bringer, Head of Unit “Next Generation Internet” (European Commission)

Closing Remarks – 2 minutes Elena Plexida, Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement (ICANN)



