Intel announced its commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its global operations by 2040. Intel will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and develop sustainable technology solutions. Intel is committing to reach net-zero across its operations, otherwise known as its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, by 2040.

International standards

Intel is focusing on actively reducing its emissions, in line with international standards and climate science. The company is using credible carbon offsets to achieve its goal only if other options are exhausted. Intel’s interim milestones for 2030 are:

Achieve 100% renewable electricity use across its global operations.

Invest approximately $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities to achieve 4 billion cumulative kilowatt-hours of energy savings.

Build new factories and facilities to meet U.S. Green Building Council LEED program standards, including recently announced investments in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Launch a cross-industry R&D initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential and to develop new abatement equipment.

Intel also announced its commitment to Scope 3 emissions, a strategy that focuses on partnering with suppliers and customers to take aggressive action to reduce overall emissions. The company is engaging with its suppliers to identify areas of improvement, including increasing supplier focus on energy conservation and renewable energy sourcing, increasing chemical and resource efficiencies, and leading cross-industry consortia. Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Intel said,

« The impact of climate change is an urgent global threat. Protecting our planet demands immediate action and fresh thinking about how the world operates. As one of the world’s leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, Intel is in a unique position to make a difference not only in our own operations, but in a way that makes it easier for customers, partners and our whole value chain to take meaningful action too. »