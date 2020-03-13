Lotto Sport Italia tried to take two ‘lotto’ domain names away from a Canadian man, David Dent who registered LottoStore.com and LottoWorks.com. The company filed a UDRP with the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2016. After a while, David Dent acquired the two domain names from third parties for over $11,000.

David Dent said that he registered the domain names for online gaming purposes and he has been operating such a business since 2006. Consequently, Lotto Sport won the case with David Dent. The court ruled that Dent’s registration of the domains violates the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA).

Because Lotto Sport Italia won the case, David Dent is going to transfer the two domains to the company. Lotto Sport is a sportswear manufacturer and has been operating under the LOTTO brand for over 40 years.