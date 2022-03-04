Microsoft announced that the company is suspending all new sales in Russia. The company stated that they are working closely with the governments of the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. As a result, Microsoft is stopping many aspects of its business in the company in compliance with sanctions decisions.

Technology and financial support

Microsoft also announced that they are focusing on protecting Ukraine’s cybersecurity. The company is currently working to help Ukrainian cybersecurity officials to defend against incoming attacks.

Microsoft stated that they have acted against Russia’s positioning, destructive or disruptive measures since the war began. The tech giant also reminded that they have acted against cyberattacks targeting civilian sites and raised their concerns concerning these attacks. Microsoft is currently mobilizing the company’s resources to help the people in Ukraine. Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are working with the International Committee of the Red Cross and multiple UN agencies to help refugees by providing technology and financial support. Microsoft also said,

« As a company, we are committed to the safety of our employees in Ukraine and we are in constant contact with them to offer support in many forms, including those who have needed to flee for their lives or safety. Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people. »