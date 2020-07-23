Microsoft’s Sustainability Calculator is now available in a private preview. It allows customers to calculate their total carbon emissions caused by their cloud usage. It also shows users how much emission customers can reduce by moving applications and services to the cloud. The new tool is announced shortly after Microsoft announced its plans to be completely carbon negative within the next 10 years.

Carbon negative by 2030

Microsoft stated that the company’s plans to remove Microsoft’s carbon footprint. According to the blog post, Microsoft will be carbon negative in 2030 and by 2050, the tech giant will remove all the carbon the company has emitted, directly or by electrical consumption since 1975. Microsoft is also launching an initiative to use Microsoft technology to help our suppliers and customers around the world reduce their own carbon footprints and a new $1 billion climate innovation fund to accelerate the global development of carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies. In 2021 the company will also make carbon reduction an explicit aspect of its procurement processes for the supply chain.