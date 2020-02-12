GSMA CEO announced that it is impossible to hold the Mobile World Congress event due to the Coronavirus threat.
After tech giants, such as Facebook, Amazon, Intel, Cisco, Nvidia, and Sony announced canceling their attendance due to health concerns, Mobile World Congress 2020, GSMA CEO John Hoffman said the coronavirus outbreak has made it impossible to hold the event. GSM Association (GSMA), which organizes the show, announced that they are taking additional safety and health measures against the epidemic, but it seems like those measures were not enough to convince tech giants to attend the event. MWC was announced to take place between February 24th and the 27th. WordCamp Asia 2020 is also canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Global concern
GSMA CEO John Hoffman said,
“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event. The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision. The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.”
