Nominet announced the members of the .UK Registry Advisory Council, which was announced several months ago. The selection process concluded recently after members voting for one or more representatives. Each market segment will be represented by two representatives.

Large Segment

Mid-Small Segment

Independent Segment

Anne Taylor, Director said,

“I’m looking forward to working with the Council and helping ensure we establish strong lines of communication between the Council and the Board as we get underway. As a new group, I expect things to evolve as we meet and discuss how to make the most of our time together. In the meantime, congratulations to those elected – the Council will bring members together to discuss important issues and their views and input will help shape the key decisions affecting .UK.”