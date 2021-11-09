Open Grid Alliance announced 27 new members and organizational updates that will establish a strong foundation for the organization. Open Grid Alliance also announce its official formation as a501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. The OGA is bringing diverse, global, multi-sector, and multi-dimensional technology leaders together to evolve the internet.

27 new members

The organization aims to rearchitect the Internet from the communications hub that currently exists, to a global, shared platform that distributes compute, data, and intelligence. The OGA also introduced its provisional board comprised of representatives from Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Vapor IO, and VMware. The formal board of directors and the organizational structure will be established by the provisional board. The founding OGA members kicked off three work streams:

Grid Think Tank – develop a long-term technological vision for the Open Grid and develop a plan to drive toward that vision while balancing near-term engineering challenges with long-term objectives.

Grid Innovation Zones – establish open-innovation ecosystems in targeted metropolitan areas to drive discovery, implementation, and verification of Open Grid technologies, platforms, and tools in service of real-world use cases.

Grid Market Readiness – identify, create and systematize programs that accelerate the commercial delivery of Open Grid technologies, taking into account the needs and requirements for full-scale, global, and operational deployment of the Open Grid.

