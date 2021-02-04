According to a statement, shared by Parler‘s CEO, John Matze, he is fired by the board. According to his statement sent to employees, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate his position as CEO. He also stated that he did not participate in the decision. Parler was banned from all major tech giants during the Capitol riot.

Constant resistance

According to Matze’s memo, he has been met constant resistance to his product vision, his belief in free speech, and opinions on how the Parler site should be managed. However, another board member, Dan Bongino had a press conference over Facebook and claimed that it was not the reason to fire him and asked users to not to believe the former CEO. John Matze, CEO, Parler, said,

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision. I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement. Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech, and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation. I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles to get the Parler site running but at this point, the future of Parler is no longer in my hands. I want to thank the Parler employees, the people on Parler, and Parler supporters for their tireless work and devotion to the company. They are an amazing group of diverse, hardworking, and talented individuals and I have the utmost respect for them. Many of them have become my second family.”

