Public Interest Registry, the registry for .org domains, announced the launch of DNS Abuse Institute. The institute aims to protect Internet users from the threat of DNS Abuse such as malware, botnets, phishing, pharming, and spam. It will also bring together leaders in the anti-abuse space to fund research, publish recommended practices, share data, and provide tools to identify and report DNS Abuse.

Graeme Bunton

PIR launches the new Institute to support the DNS community as part of its non-profit mission. DNS Abuse Institute is forming an advisory council from interested stakeholders across issues related to DNS Abuse, as a part of this initiative. Graeme Bunton, who has more than a decade of experience working in the DNS and DNS Abuse policy, will serve as the DNS Abuse Institute’s inaugural director. Graeme Bunton, Director, DNS Abuse Institute, said,

“I look forward to working with stakeholders across the DNS community to find ways to share best practices, develop collaborative solutions, and develop innovative tools to stop abuse. DNS Abuse continues to be a significant challenge, so addressing this issue is more important now than ever.”

