Rackspace Technology has achieved Qualified Security Assessor Company status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard across EMEA .

. It allows the company to offer various services to merchants ensuring their payments and processing of card data are managed securely.

The registration is part of the globally accepted PCI DSS, a set of 12 requirements and multiple sub-requirements .

End-to-end multi-cloud solutions provider Rackspace Technology announced that the company has achieved Qualified Security Assessor Company status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard across EMEA. The achievement allows the company to offer various services to merchants ensuring their payments and processing of card data are managed securely.

Protecting cardholders

The registration is part of the globally accepted PCI DSS, a set of 12 requirements and multiple sub-requirements designed to optimize the security of credit and debit card transactions to protect cardholders against misuse of their payment card information. Some of the services the company will be able to offer by achieving Qualified Security Assessor Company status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard are:

Annual Reports on Compliance (RoCs) to customers who store, process, or transmit more than 6 million Visa and Mastercard payments per annum or more than 300,000 for service providers.

Scope review and any possible de-scoping options

Gap analysis

Self-Assessment Questionnaire assistance and guidance

Staff awareness workshops

Documentation review and provision of templates

Approved Scanner Vendor

Penetration testing and code reviews

Multi-Factor Authentication solutions

File Integrity Monitoring solutions

Jeff Bennison, Director of Security Consulting, Professional Services EMEA at Rackspace Technology said,

« Obtaining the Qualified Security Assessor Company status for the Payment Card Industry is a rigorous assessment that we’re very proud to have achieved. We can now support customers with any payment security needs as well as provide training and scope identification to enable them to understand the fuller picture of their business’ requirements. With Rackspace Technology as a merchant’s or service provider QSAC, customers throughout EMEA will benefit from our agility as moving at pace is paramount in the fight against nefarious attacks and security concerns. »