Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat aims to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Red Hat’s plans follow a science-aligned pathway and aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels. The company’s plans include scope 1 and 2 emissions, and scope 3 emissions associated with its electricity consumption in third-party colocation data centers.

GHG emissions reduction journey

Red Hat has been through an exercise to create an emissions accounting profile, which establishes the baseline year of 2019. To achieve the net-zero goal by 2030 or sooner, Red Hat will:

Reduce its operational GHG emissions by 65% by 2025 against 2019.

Prioritize energy efficiency efforts and renewable energy procurement, including a goal to achieve 75% renewable electricity by 2025, and 90% by 2030. Red Hat plans to expand renewable energy contracts to support the full operations of top-consuming facilities and deploy sustainable design standards throughout the company’s real estate portfolio to reduce consumption.

To drive continual improvement among suppliers and within its own value chain, Red Hat will:

Engage two third of suppliers (by spend) by 2027 and ask them to establish and maintain their own environmental management systems, and set goals to reduce their GHG emissions.

Invest in open-source software, standardization projects, and communities, such as the CNCF Environmental Sustainability Working Group, to harness the power of open source in helping customers, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders to meet their climate goals and improve emissions.

Develop a methodology for measuring software energy consumption and evolve reduction targets.

The company also announced that it will document and publicly disclose its GHG emissions reduction journey via its annual Community and Social Responsibility report and company website, to ensure transparency and accountability. Matt Hicks, president and chief executive officer of Red Hat said,

« By creating a comprehensive roadmap that is built on our open hybrid cloud strategy and aligned to IBM’s overall climate goals, we will reduce the impact we have on the environment and preserve the planet for generations to come. We all play a role in reducing our carbon footprint and this is just one of the many ways that Red Hat is doing our part. »