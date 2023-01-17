Although Russian media claimed that Intel and Microsoft are started up their operations in Russia and Belarus, companies declined the allegations.

An Intel spokesperson rejected the claims and stated that only access to resources that meet driver update needs is available as a part of warranty obligations.

Microsoft also declined the claims and stated that the company has stopped all new product and service sales in Russia in compliance with sanctions.

According to multiple Russian media sources, Intel and Microsoft have started up their business once again in Russia and Belarus. Tech giants stopped all new product and service sales in the country to comply with sanctions from the EU, UK, and US earlier in 2022. Russian media also stated that due to blocks, Intel isn’t fulfilling its warranty obligations and forcing customers to use VPNs, torrents, and other sources.

Allegations declined

Intel announced that all shipments to Russia were suspended in February 2022 and halted all business operations in the country two months later, including preventing access to software updates and other downloads. Users in Russia can’t download Windows 11 updates either due to sanctions.

On the other hand, tech giants declined the allegations. According to various online news sources, Russian users can only access Intel’s driver updates as a part of Intel’s warranty obligations. However, some other resources claim that all downloads that are blocked by Intel were restored in late 2022. Another claim says that Russian users can access Intel’s download portal without a VPN but it can only be found via a search engine.

An Intel spokesperson stated that there have been no recent changes to its operations and the company continues to comply with all applicable export regulations and sanctions. Also confirmed that access to resources that meet driver update needs are part of Intel’s warranty obligations. A Microsoft spokesperson also stated that all new product and service sales in Russia are stopped and the company is also complying with sanctions from the EU, UK, and US.