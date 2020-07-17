The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and The Domain Name Association (DNA) announced that the duo will merge to form the largest Internet infrastructure advocacy group in North America. The new association will operate under the name i2Coalition and maintain the i2Coalition’s existing organizational and management structure. Two members will represent the DNA on the Board of Directors. A DNA-branded working group will also be created to continue to advance the DNA’s mission.

Complete representation of the Internet industry

According to the announcement, the mission of the DNA will be more comprehensively empowered by i2Coalition’s working groups and associated initiatives. Effective July 28, 2020, this strategic alliance positions the combined association to be the most complete representation of the Internet industry in North America. The merger also enables access to an expanded set of resources and economies of scale. A new DNA working group within the i2Coalition’s existing construct will be implemented with a formation meeting scheduled within 30 days.