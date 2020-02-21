The US and UK governments blamed Russia’s military intelligence agency, GRU with the official statements they have published.

In October of 2019, more than 15,000 Georgian websites were hacked. Homepages of the affected websites were changed with a photo of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, with the “I’ll be back” text on it. Saakashvili has left Georgia in 2013, becoming a Ukrainian citizen. According to the reports, hackers gained access to a Georgian hosting service provider and attacks affected broadcasting services of some radio and TV stations.

Ths US calls on Russia to cease this behavior

The US Department of State blamed and condemned the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) for the attacks in a statement it has published. The US also stated that the incident directly affected the Georgian population disrupted operations of several thousand Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major television stations.

“The United States calls on Russia to cease this behavior in Georgia and elsewhere. The stability of cyberspace depends on the responsible behavior of nations. We, together with the international community, will continue our efforts to uphold an international framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace. We also pledge our support to Georgia and its people in enhancing their cybersecurity and countering malicious cyber actors. We will offer additional capacity building and technical assistance to help strengthen Georgia’s public institutions and improve its ability to protect itself from these kinds of activities.”

The UK government also claimed that the UK, Georgia and international partners have exposed that the GRU is responsible for the cyber-attacks against Georgia. The UK government also stated,