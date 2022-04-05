While Russia and the rest of the world are blaming each other for spreading false information, people in Russia are trying to find new VPN solutions to be able to connect to the global internet. Although using a VPN isn’t illegal in Russia, the Russian government is also blocking various popular VPN services in the country, which also increases the demand for a VPN in the country. Obviously, VPN isn’t only popular among citizens.

“It isn’t banned”

The Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that he is using a VPN during an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel, a state-media outlet from Belarus. During the interview the host asked, “You have installed VPN, right?” and Peskov replied, “Yes, of course, why not, it is not banned.” Peskov didn’t say what he was using the VPN to access or which VPN service he is using.

“You have installed VPN”- tells journalist to Peskov. “Yeah it’s not banned”, answers Peskov. pic.twitter.com/6IOdbnAADA — Ani Chkhikvadze (@achkhikvadze) April 2, 2022

While tech giants are suspending their operations in the country, experts say that Russia may suffer from outages caused by the lack of technological products. On the other hand, some popular services are not available in the country. Also, various online news sources and people in Russia stated that around 20 VPN services had been blocked in the country during March.