WhatsApp has rolled out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop. The company has announced this new security feature on Twitter. The popular online messaging app added face and fingerprint unlock.

By linking the mobile app

It means that web and desktop users will be able to add in a fingerprint, face, or iris scan to use the messaging app by linking it to their mobile app, alongside the existing QR code authentication.

After WhatsApp published its new privacy policy last month, a discussion about WhatsApp users’ concerns about their privacy has been started. Finally, the company extended the deadline for its new privacy policy. The last day to accept its new privacy policy is 15 May.

