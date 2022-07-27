Candidates should apply with a cover letter and resume by the 6th of September via email.

Women in HPC is looking for a new chair for a three-year term. The position is a volunteer, remote, part-time leadership opportunity that requires enthusiasm for the WHPC mission. It also requires a willingness and capacity to be a role model and mentor for the community. The candidate is expected to be able to commit approximately 25 hours per month to the organization and will be able to have the flexibility to travel to represent the organization.

Candidates need to apply with a cover letter and resume by the 6th of September, 5 PM. Several Zoom interviews will be held with applicants and the decision will be made in October or November. The candidate should have a robust background in the HPC field, including its use, development, management, user support, or advocacy, and should have built visibility in the community.

The organization also stated that the chair’s role is described in specific terms in the Women In HPC Terms of Reference. The chair should guide the initiative towards achieving its mission to promote, build, and leverage a diverse and inclusive HPC workforce. The chairperson should also enable and energize the community to increase the participation of women and highlight their contribution to the success of supercomputing. Another mission of the chair is to ensure that women are treated fairly and have equal opportunities required to succeed in their HPC careers. WHPC said,

« The WHPC chair is a highly impactful and globally visible role, as an ambassador and leader for the organization. »